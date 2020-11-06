Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards are set to broadcast globally on Sunday, with the event airing at 7 p.m. EST in the U.S.

British girl group Little Mix is hosting the event for the first time and will perform their new single titled "Sweet Melody."

Lady Gaga leads all artists with seven nominations, including Best Artist along with Best Video, Best Song and Best Collaboration for "Rain on Me" with Ariana Grande. Justin Bieber and BTS earned five nominations each.

MTV will additionally present the Generation Change Award to five activists who are fighting for social justice around the world.

How to Watch

Time: The show airs at 7 p.m. EST in the U.S.

Network: MTV

Musical performances: David Guetta will perform from a stage in Budapest, Hungary. Sam Smith, Maluma, Doja Cat, YUNGBLUD, Zara Larsson, Alicia Keys, DaBaby, Karol G, Tate McRae, Jack Harlow and Little Mix will also perform.

Nominees: Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, Gaga and Bieber are competing for Best Artist. Billie Eilish's "Everything I Wanted," Cardi B's "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled's "Popstar" featuring Drake and Bieber, Karol G's "Tusa" featuring Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift's "The Man," The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" and Gaga and Grande's "Rain On Me" are nominated for Best Video. BENEE, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Roddy Ricch and YUNGBLUD are up for the Best New category.

Special appearances: DJ Khaled, former MTV EMA hosts Bebe Rexha and Rita Ora, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Raye, Barbara Palvin, Aya Nakamura, Madison Beer, Anitta and Winnie Harlow will make special appearances. Big Sean, Lewis Hamilton and Anne-Marie will present awards.