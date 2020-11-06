Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
They include:
-- Belgian instrument-maker Adolphe Sax, inventor of the saxophone, in 1814
-- Charles Henry Dow, co-founder of Dow Jones and Co./first editor of The Wall Street Journal, in 1851
-- Band leader/composer John Philip Sousa in 1854
-- James Naismith, inventor of the game of basketball, in 1861
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter Johnson in 1887
-- Journalist/New Yorker magazine co-founder Harold Ross in 1892
-- Director Mike Nichols in 1931
-- Actor Sally Field in 1946 (age 74)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Glenn Frey in 1948
-- TV journalist/former California first lady Maria Shriver in 1955 (age 65)
-- Actor Lori Singer in 1957 (age 63)
-- Actor Lance Kerwin in 1960 (age 60)
-- Actor Kelly Rutherford in 1968 (age 52)
-- Author Colson Whitehead in 1969 (age 51)
-- Actor Ethan Hawke in 1970 (age 50)
-- Actor Thandie Newton in 1972 (age 48)
-- Actor Rebecca Romijn in 1972 (age 48)
-- Pat Tillman, pro football player turned soldier, in 1976
-- Actor Taryn Manning in 1978 (age 42)
-- Former NBA player Lamar Odom in 1979 (age 41)
-- Actor Katie Leclerc in 1986 (age 34)
-- Actor Emma Stone in 1988 (age 32)
-- Actor Pierson Fode in 1991 (29)