Former NBA player Lamar Odom arrives for the 31st annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on March 24, 2018. He turns 40 on November 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Emma Stone attends the premiere for "The Favourite" during the 75th Venice Film Festival in Venice on August 30, 2018. The actor turns 32 on November 6. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Ethan Hawke attends a photo call for "First Reformed" at the 74th Venice Film Festival on the Lido on August 31, 2017. The actor turns 50 on November 6. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Belgian instrument-maker Adolphe Sax, inventor of the saxophone, in 1814

-- Charles Henry Dow, co-founder of Dow Jones and Co./first editor of The Wall Street Journal, in 1851

-- Band leader/composer John Philip Sousa in 1854

-- James Naismith, inventor of the game of basketball, in 1861

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter Johnson in 1887

-- Journalist/New Yorker magazine co-founder Harold Ross in 1892

-- Director Mike Nichols in 1931

-- Actor Sally Field in 1946 (age 74)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Glenn Frey in 1948

-- TV journalist/former California first lady Maria Shriver in 1955 (age 65)

-- Actor Lori Singer in 1957 (age 63)

-- Actor Lance Kerwin in 1960 (age 60)

-- Actor Kelly Rutherford in 1968 (age 52)

-- Author Colson Whitehead in 1969 (age 51)

-- Actor Ethan Hawke in 1970 (age 50)

-- Actor Thandie Newton in 1972 (age 48)

-- Actor Rebecca Romijn in 1972 (age 48)

-- Pat Tillman, pro football player turned soldier, in 1976

-- Actor Taryn Manning in 1978 (age 42)

-- Former NBA player Lamar Odom in 1979 (age 41)

-- Actor Katie Leclerc in 1986 (age 34)

-- Actor Emma Stone in 1988 (age 32)

-- Actor Pierson Fode in 1991 (29)