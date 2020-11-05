Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Sam Smith discussed their new album and took to the stage on Good Morning America.

The 28-year-old singer shared details about their album Love Goes during Thursday's episode of the ABC morning show.

Advertisement

Smith reworked Love Goes after the COVID-19 outbreak but said they wrote much of the album before the pandemic.

"I wrote a lot of this album before COVID and I stayed with it. I was like, 'I'm going to put it out there.' I'm really happy I did," the star said. "It's super fun and it's light."

"I just made it during a really experimental time," they added. "But it's a weird time to release music. Very weird."

Smith then performed "Diamonds," the second single to debut from Love Goes. The album also features the singles "My Oasis" and "Kids Again."

Smith released Love Goes, their third studio album, and a music video for "Kids Again" last week.

"Mixture of emotions releasing this album," they said on Instagram. "It's such a weird time to release music but I hope this record can be your friend. It's been mine. This is a celebration of youth and music and singing like a drama queen."

Smith previously described Love Goes as their "first proper heartbreak album."

Smith previously dated 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn. Smith confirmed on Watch What Happens Live in October that they are still single but using dating apps.