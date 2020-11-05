Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Leslie Jones says filming Coming to America 2 was an "insane" and "surreal" experience.

The 53-year-old actress and comedian said on Wednesday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers that she "got chills" her first day on the set of Coming 2 America, the Coming to America sequel starring Eddie Murphy.

Coming to America opened in theaters in 1988. The film follows Akeem Joffer (Murphy), the prince of the fictional African nation of Zamunda, as he travels to the United States in the hope of finding a bride.

The sequel follows Akeem as he prepares to become King of Zamunda. His plans are thrown for a loop after he discovers he has a son in America, Queens native Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler). Jones plays Lavelle's mother.

On Late Night, Jones described her time on set and seeing Murphy for the first time.

"It was insane," Jones said. "We was all in costume and we was ready to do the first scene. When Eddie came in, in just full Akeem, it was like, surreal. It felt like we were back in the [first] movie. That's what it felt like, because he literally looks the same."

"When he walked in ... all of us at that time got like, chills. We got chills," she added. "It's a really good movie, too."

Coming 2 America is directed by Craig Brewer and co-stars Arsenio Hall, KiKi Layne, Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. Murphy discussed the sequel on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December, saying he "couldn't be happier" with the film.

Coming 2 America premieres Dec. 18 on Amazon Prime Video.