Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Music superstars Harry Styles and Billie Eilish will appear in an upcoming Gucci film series.

Gucci, an Italian luxury fashion house, announced Thursday that Styles, 26, and Eilish, 18, will appear in Ouverture of Something that Never Ended, a seven-episode miniseries that will premiere during the GucciFest fashion and film festival Nov. 16-22.

Ouverture is co-directed by Gus Van Sant and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele. The series features Michele's new collection for Gucci, which will be presented during GucciFest.

Ouverture follows actress and artist Silvia Calderoni as she spends a "surreal" day in Rome and encounters Styles, Eilish, Florence + the Machine singer Florence Welch, Chinese singer and K-pop star Lu Han, and other talent.

"The presentation of the new collection is a joyful and irregular new tale, no longer constrained by the old notion of seasonality, closer to [Michele's] expressive call and told by blending rules and genres, feeding on new spaces, linguistic codes and communication platforms," Gucci said.

GucciFest will also feature short films from 15 independent young designers presenting their collections. The designers include Ahluwalia, Shanel Campbell, Stefan Cooke and Cormio.

GucciFest will stream on YouTube Fashion, Weibo, Gucci's YouTube channel and GucciFest.com.

Styles released a music video last week for "Golden," a new single from his second studio album, Fine Line. Eilish will appear in a new documentary, The World's a Little Blurry, set for release in February.