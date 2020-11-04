Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey covers "You'll Never Walk Alone" in a new video on Instagram.

The 35-year-old singer shared her a cappella version of the song Tuesday.

Advertisement

The black and white video shows Del Rey recording the song at a studio. Del Rey used a filter to create an old-time movie effect.

"You'll Never Walk Alone" is a show tune from the 1945 musical Carousel. The song is also sung at soccer clubs around the world, including the Liverpool Football Club. Liverpool band Gerry and the Pacemakers released a cover of the song in 1963.

In the caption, Del Rey said she was recording the song for a new documentary about the Liverpool F.C. soccer team.

"You'll never walk alone- accapella," she wrote. "For the new documentary about Liverpool x @liverpoolfc."

Del Rey is a longtime Liverpool F.C. fan who first attended a home match in 2013.

"I was introduced to Liverpool F.C. by my manager, Ben, whose mood is dependent on the Liverpool results. I love watching Luis Suarez play," she told the team's official website at the time.

Del Rey was to release her seventh studio album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, on Sept. 5 but postponed the release. The album features the single "Let Me Love You Like a Woman," released in October.

Del Rey announced her new album in May while slamming critics who say her lyrics glamorize abuse.

"I've been honest and optimistic about the challenging relationships I've had. News flash! That's just how it is for many women. And that was sadly my experience up until the point that those records were made," she said.