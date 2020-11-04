Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars alum Karina Smirnoff has uploaded to Instagram the first photo of her infant son, Theo Gabriel.

"My everything! #TheoGabriel #wevoted #ivoted #firstselection #theloveofmylife #myworld #babyboy," the professional dancer captioned the image on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Theo Gabriel is sitting in a car seat and smiling with an "I Voted" stick placed onto his shirt.

Smirnoff gave birth to Theo Gabriel in April. The baby boy is her first child with husband Jason Adelman. The 42-year-old professional dancer announced her pregnancy in December.

Smirnoff was a pro in 18 seasons of Dancing with the Stars and won Season 13 with partner J.R. Martinez in 2011.

Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold recently gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, with her husband Samuel Lightner.