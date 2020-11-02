Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Thomas Rhett is celebrating his daughter Willa Gray's fifth birthday.

The 30-year-old country music singer marked the occasion Sunday by posting a tribute to his "beautiful baby girl" on Instagram.

"WG you continue to amaze me with your heart, your kindness, your selflessness, and your hilariousness," Rhett captioned the post. "You make me such a better human being, and I'm inspired by you every single day."

Rhett has two other daughters, Ada James, 3, and Lennon Love, 8 months, with his wife, Lauren Akins. Rhett praised Willa as an "amazing" older sister.

"You may be 5 but you already act like your 15. You are the MOST amazing big sister that AJ and Lennon could ask for," he said. "I can't wait to watch you grow and be there with you every step of the way. To my beautiful baby girl, happy birthday sweet pea!"

Akins also wished Willa a happy birthday on Instagram.

"Willa Gray I saw this all the time but I mean it: you are full of magic baby!" Akins wrote. "I see Jesus in you every day. You are kind, SO kind. You are selfless and you are JOY."

"I'm so happy our souls found each other because I wouldn't be complete without you," she added, referencing Willa's 2017 adoption from Uganda. "Happy birthday precious girl you are the easiest person to celebrate and it was so fun celebrating you today."

Willa's birthday came just one day after Rhett, Akins and their daughters celebrated Halloween together as a family.

Rhett and Akins previously shared Willa's adoption story during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Akins recalled how she immediately felt a connection with Willa when she first met her in 2016.

"I was, like, so moved," she said. "The second I touched her it was, like, electric. I was like, 'Oh my word, this little girl has just taken my heart.'"

Rhett said at the 2019 American Music Awards that his daughters have changed his music.

Rhett will perform at the Country Music Association Awards this month, along with Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Maren Morris and other artists. The CMA Awards will air Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.