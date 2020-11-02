Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Sheila E. is looking back on the time she first met late singer Prince.

The 62-year-old singer and drummer recalled the start of her long friendship with Prince during Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Sheila E. is the daughter of musician Pete Escovedo, who played with Santana. She first met Prince in 1977.

"My dad was with Santana at the time," Sheila E said. "My dad came home and said, 'There's this young kid in the studio ... He's playing all the instruments and he's producing. He's incredible. His name is Prince.'"

"I was like, 'I want to come by the studio, daddy.' He was like, 'No, we're working. You can't come,'" she recalled.

Sheila E. ended up meeting Prince backstage at one of his concerts.

"I went backstage to say hello, and he was combing his hair and he saw me. He's like, 'Hi.' I said, 'Oh, I want to introduce myself.' He said, 'I already know who you are. I'm a fan, I'm following you. You're amazing.' Because he'd seen me playing drums on television. It was really cool."

Sheila E. said she and Prince exchanged phone numbers and became friends.

"That was it. That was the beginning of a long, forever relationship," she said.

Prince died at age 57 in April 2016. Sheila E. performed during an all-star tribute to the singer and musician, Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince, in January.

"So blessed to be able to honor @prince's legacy alongside @usher at the #GRAMMYs," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Sheila E. came to fame with The George Duke Band. She later pursued a solo career and is known for the singles "The Glamorous Life," "The Belle of St. Mark" and "A Love Bizarre."