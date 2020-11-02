Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Nikki McKibbin, a former contestant of American Idol, has died, her husband announced. She was 42.

McKibbin suffered an aneurysm on Wednesday but was taken off life support early Sunday, her husband, Craig Sadler announced on Facebook.

She was being kept on life support to make it possible for her organs to be donated, he said.

"Even at the end she is still giving," he wrote.

McKibbin finished third in the iconic TV show's inaugural 2002 season.

Sadler said his wife "practically worshiped" the musician Stevie Nicks and that the song "Landslide" was to be played for her before she was to be taken off of life support at 3 a.m. on Sunday.

"Nikki McKibbin was an incredible talent and we are deeply saddened by the news of her passing," American Idol said via Twitter on Sunday. "She was part of our American Idol family and will be truly missed."

Ryan Seacrest, who was a co-host of the inaugural season of American Idol, mourned her death online Sunday.

"Nikki was a superstar the moment she walked into auditions -- she set the bar high with her talent and memorable stage presence," he said on Twitter. "It was an honor to watch her grow and inspire millions of people. Our hearts go out to her family, friends and fans who are grieving this tragic loss."