Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Eddie Hassell, an actor best known for starring in NBC's Surface and film The Kids Are All Right, has died at the age of 30.

A representative for Hassell confirmed his death to Variety stating that the actor was shot Sunday morning in Texas in what appears to be a carjacking.

TMZ also confirmed Hassell's death with the representative explaining that Hassell was shot in the stomach while outside his girlfriend's apartment.

The incident is still under investigation and no one has been arrested. It is unclear exactly where in Texas the shooting took place and why it occurred.

Hassell portrayed Phil Nance on Surface and appeared as Clay in the Oscar-nominated The Kids Are All Right opposite Mark Ruffalo and Julianne Moore.

Hassell's other television roles included appearances on Devious Maids, Bones, Longmire, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Oliver Beene, Til Death, Joan of Arcadia and Southland.

His additionally starred in films Jobs, Family Weekend, 2012, The Family Tree, Warrior Road, House of Dust, Oh Lucy! and Bomb City.