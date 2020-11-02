Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen was feeling happy but "overwhelmed" after her friends donated blood in honor of her late son Jack over the weekend.
The 34-year-old model and television personality said Sunday on Instagram that she was moved to tears after seven of her friends gave blood as a tribute to baby Jack after her pregnancy loss.
Teigen shared a slideshow of photos of her friends attending a blood drive Saturday on Halloween. Teigen was given seven pints of blood while experiencing excessive bleeding during her pregnancy loss.
"Ok, I tried writing this 4 times but the tears were too much. Here we go again, with my heart full of warmth and happiness," Teigen captioned the post. "My friend @kimmiekyees sent me this with the caption 'Me and 6 of my friends donated blood to replace the 7 pints you were given in the hospital, in honor of baby Jack. I love you friend.'"
"Phewwwww the tears. I'm overwhelmed by our circle of friends. The love I feel for each and every person in our circle actually makes me ache. @kimmiekyees, I've known you for so many years now," she told her friend. "To do something like this for baby jack is just... I dunno. Beautiful."
Teigen said her friend was told that blood donations are "severely down" during the COVID-19 pandemic, in part because "high schoolers are responsible for much of the blood donated."
"Usually they'd get a coupon for an ice cream cone or a movie ticket, but without school in session, donations are down," she said.
Teigen ended by thanking her friends.
"Kimmie, I love you. I love this. I am so proud of the people I surround myself and my family with," she said.
Teigen experienced a pregnancy loss in September while expecting her third child with her husband, singer John Legend. She thanked friends and fans for their support in an essay for Medium published last week.
"I am surrounded, in a human therapy blanket of love. I am grateful and healing and feel so incredibly lucky to witness such love," the star said.
On Saturday, Teigen unveiled a new tattoo in Jack's honor. The model had Jack's name tattooed in cursive on the inside of her right wrist.
Teigen and Legend married in September 2013 and have two children, daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.
Moments from Chrissy Teigen's career
John Legend (L) and then girlfriend Chrissy Teigen watch the New York Knicks play the Sacramento Kings in New York City on January 2, 2008. The couple had gotten together in 2007 and married
in 2013. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Teigen and Legend arrive for the Declare Yourself "Rebirth of Citizenship" Inauguration Kick-off Event
in Washington, D.C., on January 18, 2009. Photo by Arianne Teeple/UPI | License Photo
Teigen attends the EA Sports Madden NFL 12 Pigskin Pro-AM in New York City on July 27, 2011. Teigen and Legend got engaged
later that year after dating for four years. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh | License Photo
Teigen arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 20, 2012. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen arrives at the Grammy Awards
in Los Angeles on February 10, 2013. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen poses on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 27, 2013. A couple months later, Teigen shared a photo gushing about her wedding
with John Legend. Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo
"Sports Illustrated" cover models
, left to right, Teigen, Lily Aldridge and Nina Agdal arrive on the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 50 Years of Swim in NYC Celebration at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Beach House in New York City on February 18, 2014. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Teigen arrives on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 2, 2014. The next month, Teigen shut down
fat-shaming bullies on Twitter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Teigen waves to fans when DKNY celebrates the launch of the new DKNY MYNY fragrance in New York City on August 19, 2014. Later that month, Teigen threw the first pitch
at a Los Angeles Dodgers game. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Teigen attends the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 11, 2015. Later that year, "Lip Sync Battle" premiered
with Teigen as host. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen arrives for the Grammy Awards
in Los Angeles on February 8, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Teigen
arrives on the red carpet at the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebration at Marquee in New York City on February 10, 2015. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Teigen arrives on the red carpet
at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 22, 2015. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Teigen (L) and Legend arrive on the red carpet for the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on August 30, 2015. Later that year, the couple donated to Planned Parenthood
in the wake of a shooting in Colorado that took place in the vicinity of the organization. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Legend (R) adjusts Teigen's dress on the red carpet
at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 28, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Teigen (L) and Legend attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 28, 2016. Her cookbook
, "Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat," hit shelves a few days before. Their first child
, a daughter, Luna, arrived in April of that year. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Teigen attends the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 8, 2017. A few months later, Teigen shared photos
from her family's vacation to Bali. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen arrives for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017. Afterwards, she and Legend attempted to play
the game "Toilet Trouble." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen (L) and Legend arrive on the red carpet for the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 26, 2017. A few days earlier, Teigen said that Asian models are underrepresented
in fashion. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Teigen attends the premiere of "Beauty and the Beast" in Los Angeles on March 2, 2017. A few days later, Teigen spoke out about her struggle with postpartum depression
in an effort to normalize the condition. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen (L) and Legend arrive on the red carpet
at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Legend (R) watches Teigen arrive on the red carpet at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z in New York City on January 27, 2018. In May, the couple welcomed
their second child, a son named Miles. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Teigen (L) and Legend speak onstage during the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018. The week prior, Teigen celebrated her husband's EGOT status
with his Creative Arts Emmy win. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Legend kisses Teigen as they arrive for the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on November 12, 2018. Legend honored his wife
with an emotional speech about her at the awards. Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Zach Galifianakis, Teigen and Legend attend the premiere of "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" in Los Angeles on September 16, 2019. The month before, Legend and Teigen were confirmed to guest star as themselves
on "The Simpsons." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen arrives for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. Teigen mourned the loss
of Kobe Bryant on Twitter that night. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen (L) and Legend arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 9, 2020. Later that year, Teigen donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund
in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo