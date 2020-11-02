Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen was feeling happy but "overwhelmed" after her friends donated blood in honor of her late son Jack over the weekend.

The 34-year-old model and television personality said Sunday on Instagram that she was moved to tears after seven of her friends gave blood as a tribute to baby Jack after her pregnancy loss.

Advertisement

Teigen shared a slideshow of photos of her friends attending a blood drive Saturday on Halloween. Teigen was given seven pints of blood while experiencing excessive bleeding during her pregnancy loss.

"Ok, I tried writing this 4 times but the tears were too much. Here we go again, with my heart full of warmth and happiness," Teigen captioned the post. "My friend @kimmiekyees sent me this with the caption 'Me and 6 of my friends donated blood to replace the 7 pints you were given in the hospital, in honor of baby Jack. I love you friend.'"

"Phewwwww the tears. I'm overwhelmed by our circle of friends. The love I feel for each and every person in our circle actually makes me ache. @kimmiekyees, I've known you for so many years now," she told her friend. "To do something like this for baby jack is just... I dunno. Beautiful."

Teigen said her friend was told that blood donations are "severely down" during the COVID-19 pandemic, in part because "high schoolers are responsible for much of the blood donated."

Advertisement

"Usually they'd get a coupon for an ice cream cone or a movie ticket, but without school in session, donations are down," she said.

Teigen ended by thanking her friends.

"Kimmie, I love you. I love this. I am so proud of the people I surround myself and my family with," she said.

Teigen experienced a pregnancy loss in September while expecting her third child with her husband, singer John Legend. She thanked friends and fans for their support in an essay for Medium published last week.

"I am surrounded, in a human therapy blanket of love. I am grateful and healing and feel so incredibly lucky to witness such love," the star said.

On Saturday, Teigen unveiled a new tattoo in Jack's honor. The model had Jack's name tattooed in cursive on the inside of her right wrist.

Teigen and Legend married in September 2013 and have two children, daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.