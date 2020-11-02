Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Apex Legends introduced players to Horizon and her set of gravity-defying abilities on Monday in a new gameplay trailer.

Horizon is coming to Apex Legends on Nov. 4, alongside the launch of Season 7 which includes a new map named Olympus.

Horizon, an astrophysicist, can use Gravity Lift to send herself and teammates up into the air in order to reach high places. The Gravity Lift also works on enemies, sending them in the air to make for easier targets.

Her passive ability named Spacewalk allows Horizon to maneuver better in mid-air and reduces her impact from falling. Horizon's Ultimate move involves placing a Black Hole during battle that pulls in enemy players towards it.

"Meet Horizon, a brilliant astrophysicist who escape a black hole and aims to use her newfound mastery of gravity to keep a promise," her description reads.

Apex Legends launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in February 2019. The free-to-play battle royale title is also coming to the Nintendo Switch.