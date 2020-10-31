Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
They include:
-- Dutch painter Jan Vermeer in 1632
-- Pope Clement XIV in 1705
-- English poet John Keats in 1795
-- Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low in 1860
-- Gen. Chiang Kai-shek, the first leader of Nationalist China, in 1887
-- Actor/singer Ethel Waters in 1896
-- Actor Lee Grant in 1925 (age 95)
-- Astronaut Michael Collins in 1930 (age 90)
-- Former TV news anchorman Dan Rather in 1931 (age 89)
-- Actor/director Michael Landon in 1936
-- Folk singer/songwriter Tom Paxton in 1937 (age 83)
-- Actor David Ogden Stiers in 1942
-- Actor Brian Doyle-Murray in 1945 (age 75)
-- Actor Stephen Rea in 1946 (age 74)
-- Actor Deidre Hall in 1947 (age 73)
-- Actor John Candy in 1950
-- Olympic gold medal marathon runner Frank Shorter in 1947 (age 73)
-- Broadcaster Jane Pauley in 1950 (age 70)
-- Architect Zaha Hadid in 1950
-- Actor Brian Stokes Mitchell in 1957 (age 63)
-- New Zealand director/producer Peter Jackson in 1961 (age 59)
-- Actor Rob Schneider in 1963 (age 57)
-- Rapper Ad-Rock, born Adam Horovitz, in 1966 (age 54)
-- Rapper Vanilla Ice, born Robert Matthew Van Winkle, in 1967 (age 53)
-- Actor Piper Perabo in 1976 (age 44)
-- Actor Eddie Kaye Thomas in 1980 (age 40)
-- Actor Vanessa Marano in 1992 (age 28)
-- Actor Letitia Wright in 1993 (age 27)
-- Actor Sydney Park in 1997 (age 23)
-- Singer Willow Smith in 2000 (age 0)