Grace Slick, former lead singer of Jefferson Starship arrives September 18, 1999, at PETA's Party of the Century and Humanitarian Awards at Paramount Studios. The rocker turns 81 on October 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Henry Winkler attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on January 5. The actor turns 75 on October 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- John Adams, second president of the United States, in 1735

-- Poet Ezra Pound in 1885

-- Actor Ruth Gordon in 1896

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Bill Terry in 1898

-- Journalist Robert Caro in 1935 (age 85)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Grace Slick in 1939 (age 81)

-- Actor/director Henry Winkler in 1945 (age 75)

-- News correspondent Andrea Mitchell in 1946 (age 74)

-- Rock musician Chris Slade in 1946 (age 74)

-- Rock musician Timothy B. Schmit in 1947 (age 73)

-- Actor Harry Hamlin in 1951 (age 69)

-- Actor Kevin Pollak in 1957 (age 63)

-- Rock musician Gavin Rossdale in 1965 (age 55)

-- Actor Nia Long in 1970 (age 50)

-- Actor Matthew Morrison in 1978 (age 42)

-- Businesswoman/presidential adviser Ivanka Trump in 1981 (age 39)

-- Actor Clemence Poesy in 1982 (age 38)

-- Model/actor Eva Marcille in 1984 (age 36)

-- Model Ashley Graham in 1987 (age 33)

-- Actor Janel Parrish in 1988 (age 32)

-- U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Nastia Liukin in 1989 (age 31)