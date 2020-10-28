Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Wynnona Judd says her mom, singer Naomi Judd, initially didn't think Garth Brooks would make it big in the music industry.

The 56-year-old country music singer shared Naomi's early opinion of Brooks during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Brooks opened for The Judds, a music duo comprised of Judd and her mom, during his early career. On WWHL, Judd was asked if she predicted Brooks' later success.

"I can tell you a story about my mom. She came up to me after a show and said, 'You know, I like Garth and he's sweet. I don't think he's going to make it,'" Judd said. "And I've never forgotten that."

"He opened for us, and he was so polite. I remember being irritated because I thought he was so nice and I wanted to be like that," she added. "And he carried a possum around. I thought that was interesting."

Brooks confirmed Naomi Judd didn't think Brooks "had what it took" to make it big.

"No, because he was so simple and polite," Judd said. "It just was one of those things ... how many hundreds of millions of albums later."

Judd also discussed her mom and sister, actress Ashley Judd, during a game of Plead the Fifth. Judd shared the worst thing Naomi Judd did to meddle in one of her relationships.

"I'd say meet with my manager and a lawyer to force me into getting a prenup," she said.

In addition, Judd named Bugs as her least favorite Ashley Judd film.