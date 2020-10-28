Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is pregnant with her first child.

The 35-year-old television personality is expecting again with her boyfriend, Brock Davies, after experiencing a miscarriage earlier this year.

Shay confirmed the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test.

"IT'S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021!!! We are expecting our rainbow baby!!!" she captioned the post.

Davies shared the news in a post on his own account.

"If I know what love is it's because of you!" he wrote alongside a rainbow emoji.

Shahs of Sunset star Nema Vand, Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier and The Bachelor alum Olivia Caridi were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"!!!!!! Love you guys. So happy for you," Vand wrote.

"So so so happy for you guys!!!" Ferrier added.

"Wow!!!! Congrats girl!!!!" Caridi said.

Shay went public about her miscarriage during an episode of her Scheananigans podcast in June. She said she was waiting to naturally miscarry after her doctor performed an ultrasound and found "there was no heartbeat" and her pregnancy was not "progressing."

"So obviously, [it was] just devastating," Shay said at the time. "We were so excited. To be excited for a few weeks and then it's gone so quickly. It's still been a lot to process."

Shay previously froze eggs in 2019 after learning her hormone levels were "insanely low" and might lead to fertility issues in the future.

Shay stars on the Bravo series Vanderpump Rules, which completed an eighth season in June. She and Davies have been dating since September 2019.