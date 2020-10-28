Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt of Love Island U.K. fame announced on Instagram the birth of their first child together, a baby girl named Nell Sophia Jewitt.

"Nell Sophia Jewitt, 4:32am, 27th October, 6lb 5oz. There may be a thousand new photos of my camera roll, but none of them could ever do justice to the way you have lit up our lives," Thurlow said on Tuesday alongside photos of herself with the newborn and Jewitt.

"After all of life's ups and downs I can honestly say this morning brought on a monumental change of perspective. From this day forward I promise to be the very best version of myself for you and your mum and do my best to give you both everything you could possible ask for," Jewitt said alongside a similar set of photos.

Thurlow and Jewitt, met on Season 3 of Love Island U.K. with the couple finishing in second place behind winners Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay.

Love Island U.K. Season 7 has been delayed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reality series follows a group of singles who must couple up every few days to avoid being eliminated from a villa.