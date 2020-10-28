Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Country music singer Kane Brown took to the stage on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The 27-year-old recording artist gave a remote performance of his new single, "Worship You," during Tuesday's episode of the CBS late-night talk show.

"Worship You" appears on Brown's EP Mixtape, Vol. 1, released in August. Brown released the song as a single this month.

Brown previously told Country Now that "Worship You" is inspired by his wife, Katelyn Brown, and their daughter, Kingsley Rose, 11 months.

"'Worship You' is basically 'Heaven' 2.0," Brown said, referencing his 2017 single "Heaven." "It's saying that your girl, your wife, is your everything."

"It's basically just worshipping my family now, they're both my girls and I'd do anything for them. Worship the ground they walk on," he added.

Brown will perform during the halftime show at the Dallas Cowboys and Washington football game Nov. 26 on Thanksgiving Day. On The Late Late Show, Brown said the performance will help raise funds for the Salvation Army.

"So Salvation Army, there's not much foot traffic going around so it's hard for them to collect money for the homeless and everything," the singer said.

"If I see a homeless person on the side of the road -- we have a lot of them in Nashville -- I can't help but stop and help them out as much as possible. This is just another way for me to do that," he added.

The Salvation Army confirmed the news in a press release Wednesday.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of this year's Dallas Cowboys halftime show honoring The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign," Brown said in a statement. "There were times growing up when my family did not have enough to eat, a roof over our head, and today, there are so many people in need."

"2020 has been a hard year, but every small act of generosity helps," he said. "I am honored to have the opportunity to bring awareness to the ways people can help during this holiday season and beyond."