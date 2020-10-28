Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen says she's "grateful and healing" after experiencing a pregnancy loss in September.
The 34-year-old model and television personality reflected and thanked fans for their support in an essay for Medium published Tuesday.
Teigen experienced a pregnancy loss while expecting her third child, a boy, with her husband, singer John Legend. The couple named the boy Jack.
In her essay, Teigen voiced her gratitude for the outpouring of support from family, friends and fans.
"For weeks, our floors have been covered in flowers of kindness. Notes have flooded in and have each been read with our own teary eyes," she said. "I thank you for each and every one of those."
Teigen was diagnosed with partial placenta abruption a few months into her pregnancy and spent over a month on bedrest. She experienced light but steady bleeding for weeks before having "a pretty bad night" with heavy bleeding.
"After a couple nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming -- it was time to say goodbye," Teigen recalled. "He just wouldn't survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either."
"Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning. I cried a little at first, then went into full blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness."
Teigen had an epidural and was induced to deliver her 20 week old. She defended her decision to have Legend and her mom take photos during the experience, some of which she later shared on social media.
"I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it's something you wouldn't have done," Teigen wrote.
"I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren't for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like," she said. "These photos are only for the people who need them."
Teigen said the experience created a hole in her heart but said she feels full with "the love of something I loved so much." She also is "bursting" with love for her daughter, Luna, 4, and son, Miles, 2.
On Instagram, Teigen thanked "everyone who has been so kind."
"I am surrounded, in a human therapy blanket of love. I am grateful and healing and feel so incredibly lucky to witness such love," she said.
Moments from Chrissy Teigen's career
John Legend (L) and then girlfriend Chrissy Teigen watch the New York Knicks play the Sacramento Kings in New York City on January 2, 2008. The couple had gotten together in 2007 and married
in 2013. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Teigen and Legend arrive for the Declare Yourself "Rebirth of Citizenship" Inauguration Kick-off Event
in Washington, D.C., on January 18, 2009. Photo by Arianne Teeple/UPI | License Photo
Teigen attends the EA Sports Madden NFL 12 Pigskin Pro-AM in New York City on July 27, 2011. Teigen and Legend got engaged
later that year after dating for four years. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh | License Photo
Teigen arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 20, 2012. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen arrives at the Grammy Awards
in Los Angeles on February 10, 2013. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen poses on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 27, 2013. A couple months later, Teigen shared a photo gushing about her wedding
with John Legend. Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo
"Sports Illustrated" cover models
, left to right, Teigen, Lily Aldridge and Nina Agdal arrive on the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 50 Years of Swim in NYC Celebration at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Beach House in New York City on February 18, 2014. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Teigen arrives on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 2, 2014. The next month, Teigen shut down
fat-shaming bullies on Twitter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Teigen waves to fans when DKNY celebrates the launch of the new DKNY MYNY fragrance in New York City on August 19, 2014. Later that month, Teigen threw the first pitch
at a Los Angeles Dodgers game. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Teigen attends the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 11, 2015. Later that year, "Lip Sync Battle" premiered
with Teigen as host. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen arrives for the Grammy Awards
in Los Angeles on February 8, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Teigen
arrives on the red carpet at the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebration at Marquee in New York City on February 10, 2015. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Teigen arrives on the red carpet
at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 22, 2015. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Teigen (L) and Legend arrive on the red carpet for the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on August 30, 2015. Later that year, the couple donated to Planned Parenthood
in the wake of a shooting in Colorado that took place in the vicinity of the organization. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Legend (R) adjusts Teigen's dress on the red carpet
at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 28, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Teigen (L) and Legend attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 28, 2016. Her cookbook
, "Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat," hit shelves a few days before. Their first child
, a daughter, Luna, arrived in April of that year. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Teigen attends the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 8, 2017. A few months later, Teigen shared photos
from her family's vacation to Bali. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen arrives for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017. Afterwards, she and Legend attempted to play
the game "Toilet Trouble." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen (L) and Legend arrive on the red carpet for the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 26, 2017. A few days earlier, Teigen said that Asian models are underrepresented
in fashion. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Teigen attends the premiere of "Beauty and the Beast" in Los Angeles on March 2, 2017. A few days later, Teigen spoke out about her struggle with postpartum depression
in an effort to normalize the condition. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen (L) and Legend arrive on the red carpet
at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Legend (R) watches Teigen arrive on the red carpet at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z in New York City on January 27, 2018. In May, the couple welcomed
their second child, a son named Miles. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Teigen (L) and Legend speak onstage during the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018. The week prior, Teigen celebrated her husband's EGOT status
with his Creative Arts Emmy win. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Legend kisses Teigen as they arrive for the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on November 12, 2018. Legend honored his wife
with an emotional speech about her at the awards. Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Zach Galifianakis, Teigen and Legend attend the premiere of "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" in Los Angeles on September 16, 2019. The month before, Legend and Teigen were confirmed to guest star as themselves
on "The Simpsons." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen arrives for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. Teigen mourned the loss
of Kobe Bryant on Twitter that night. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Teigen (L) and Legend arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 9, 2020. Later that year, Teigen donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund
in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo