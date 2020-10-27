Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Wanted singer Tom Parker is a dad of two.

The 32-year-old recording artist recently welcomed his second child, a son, with his wife, Kelsey Hardwick.

Advertisement

Parker's The Wanted bandmate Max George confirmed the news during Tuesday's episode of Lorraine. The birth comes just weeks after Parker announced he has stage 4 glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer.

"I spoke to him yesterday and he's doing good; he's doing great," George said. "Kelsey gave birth to the second child last week."

"He's a fighter. So, Tom will be all right," he added. "If he's watching by the way... love you all."

Parker and Hardwick married in 2018 and also have a 15-month-old daughter, Aurelia. Parker announced this month that he was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor.

"We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don't want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options," the singer said.

Parker and Hardwick announced in June that they were expecting a second child.

"Absolutely over the moon to tell you that we're adding another little one to our family," Parker said on Instagram.

Hardwick later said she was expecting a boy.

Parker came to fame with the British-Irish boy band The Wanted, which has been an indefinite hiatus since 2014. The group is known for the singles "All Time Low," "Glad You Came" and "Chasing the Sun."