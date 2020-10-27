"The Shadow Diaries" is a new podcast featuring Madelaine Petsch and Kara Hayward. Photo courtesy of Studio71

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Shadow Diaries, a new podcast starring Madelaine Petsch and Kara Hayward, will make its debut this week.

Studio71 said in a press release Tuesday that the show will launch Wednesday. Episodes 1 and 2 will premiere Wednesday, with subsequent episodes to be released weekly.

Advertisement

The Shadow Diaries is a "genre-bending" series that follows Shana Secco (Hayward), a journalist assigned to shadow her childhood idol, the popstar Eliza Gold (Petsch). Shana discovers that Eliza's surprise comeback may be the sinister workings of a mysterious group known as "The Divinity."

"But while Shana settles into her new life amongst the rich and famous, she is forced to question her own sanity and wellbeing as demonic forces begin to creep into every aspect of her life," an official synopsis reads.

The Shadow Diaries is a Studio71 and Snarled Entertainment project co-written by K. Asher Levin and Zack Imbrogno and directed by Levin. Gayle Gilman serves as executive producer.

"It's been an amazing experience working with our podcast team on Studio71's first scripted narrative series," Studio71 president of scripted content Michael Schreiber said.

"Partnering with creative talents like Gayle Gilman and K. Asher Levin to bring this genre-bending series to life has been a dream and we can't wait for audiences to fall in love with this electrifying story set in the world of pop music stardom," he added.

Petsch is known for playing Cheryl Blossom on the CW series Riverdale. Hayward portrayed Suzy Bishop in Wes Anderson's 2012 film, Moonrise Kingdom.