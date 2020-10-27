Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch took home big prizes after being among the most nominated artists at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards.

After being nominated for eight total awards, Megan Thee Stallion won Hip Hop Artist of the Year beating out Roddy Ricch, who was nominated for 11 awards and won Hip Hop Album of the year for "Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial."

Megan Thee Stallion also won Best Collaboration for "Savage Remix" featuring Beyonce and Roddy Ricch won Song of the Year for "The Box."

Other notable winners included Rapsody being named "Best Lyricist," Lil Baby winning Impact Track for "The Bigger Picture" and Pop Smoke being posthumously named "Best New Hip Hop Artist."

G Hergo and Trae Tha Truth were also honored at the awards show for their community activism. In addition, Master P received the I Am Hip Hop Award for his contributions to music and philanthropy.

At the event, which featured the theme "Hip Hop has something to say," Cordae encouraged viewers to vote. Many of the "cyphers," for which the event is known, featured artists delivering a similar message as well as speaking on issues such as police brutality.

"See I feel this transition of powers on this cycle of ours," Cordae rapped before an image featuring the word "vote" appeared on-screen.

Before presenting the first award, T.I. joined co-hosts Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean, of comedy supergroup 85 South, and encouraged viewers to make preparations before heading to the polls.

"Don't let the long lines, or any other forms of voter suppression deter you," T.I. said. "Bring a snack, a mask and a battery charger to keep your phone charged."

The night also featured performances by Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, City Girls, Gucci Mane, Jhenè Aiko, Lil Baby, Mulatto, Quavo, Tobe Nwigwe and Ty Dolla $ign.