Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The BET Hip Hop Awards 2020 opened with a freestyle by Cordae encouraging viewers to vote.

"See I feel this transition of powers on this cycle of ours," Cordae rapped before an image featuring the word "vote" appeared on-screen to kick off the event with the theme "Hip Hop has something to say."

Comedy supergroup 85 South, consisting of Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean, are co-hosting the event.

Before presenting the first award, T.I. encouraged viewers to make preparations before heading to the polls.

"Don't let the long lines, or any other forms of voter suppression deter you," he said. "Bring a snack, a mask and a battery charger to keep your phone charged."

The night will also feature performances by Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, City Girls, Gucci Mane, Jhenè Aiko, Lil Baby, Mulatto, Quavo, Tobe Nwigwe and Ty Dolla $ign.

DaBaby leads the pack with 12 nominations, including Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year and Impact Track for "Rockstar (BLM Remix)" featuring Roddy Ricch, who narrowly trails him with 11 nominations. Drake and Megan Thee Stallion are tied for third place with eight nominations each.

Flo Milli, Jack Harlow, Mulatto, NLE Choppa, Pop Smoke and Rod Wave are nominated for Best New Hip Hop Artist.

Future's High Off Life, Lil Baby's My Turn, Megan Thee Stallion's Suga and Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me For Being AntiSocial are also nominated for Hip Hop Album of the Year.

G Hergo and Trae Tha Truth will be honored at the awards show for their community activism. In addition, Master P will receive the I Am Hip Hop Award for his contributions to music and philanthropy.