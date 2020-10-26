Oct. 26 (UPI) -- PlayStation 5 launch game Destruction AllStars has been delayed until February 2021 where it will then become free for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Destruction AllStars, a multiplayer title, was set to be released alongside the PlayStation 5 when the new console launches on Nov. 12.

Advertisement

The game was first announced in June and involves a car-combat competition that takes place inside of an arena.

PlayStation said a new trailer and more details concerning Destruction AllStars will be announced next week so that players know exactly what to expect when the game releases.

Refunds are being given to players who already pre-ordered the game.

PlayStation Plus is a paid membership for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 that allows users to play games online with friends, get free games every month and receive discounts through the PlayStation Store.