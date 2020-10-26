Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Love is Blind star Mark Cuevas is going to be a dad.

The television personality is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Aubrey Rainey.

Cuevas shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside photos of himself with Rainey.

"Baby Cuevas 4.29.21," he captioned the post.

Rainey confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"Blessed beyond measure & cannot wait to meet our little pumpkin," she wrote.

The Bachelorette alums Vinny Ventiera and Clay Harbor were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congrats bro!!" Harbor said.

Cuevas and Rainey started dating over the summer.

"We met at a restaurant in Atlanta, kept in contact and started visiting each other frequently," the couple told People. "We took a Fourth of July trip to Savannah, Georgia, where we officially started dating and then never left each other's side since."

Cuevas first shared a photo with Rainey in July.

"Thankful," he captioned the post.

Cuevas came to fame on Love is Blind, which premiered on Netflix in February. He dated and got engaged to Jessica Batten, who ultimately ended their relationship at the wedding altar.

Netflix renewed Love is Blind for a second season in March.