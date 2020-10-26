Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese is going to be a mom of two.

The 33-year-old television personality is expecting her second child with her husband, Chris Buckner.

Cortese shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside Halloween-themed photos of herself with Buckner and their son CJ, 21 months.

"We're so excited to announce we're expecting Baby Buckner #2, May 1, 2021," Cortese captioned the post. "Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy! CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!! #blessed #growingfamily."

"Sooo for everyone that was asking YES YES YES ..I'm pregnant," she said.

Cortese's Jersey Shore co-stars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jennifer "JWoww" Farley and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"YASSSSS MAWMA," Polizzi wrote. "So excited for you!"

"yay!!! We're so excited for you guys," Sorrentino's wife, Lauren Sorrentino, said. "another little meatball love you."

Cortese and Buckner married in October 2017 and welcomed son CJ in January 2019. Cortese shared family photos last week from an outing to Happy Day Farm in New Jersey.

"fun filled fall day with family (we wore masks (except for in pics) and sanitized everything we touched and our hands after)," she wrote.

Cortese came to fame on the MTV series Jersey Shore. She returned for the sequel series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which will premiere a fourth season in November.