Oct. 26 (UPI) -- H.E.R. and Khalid have been tapped to perform during the HBCU Homecoming Celebration on iHeartRadio on Nov. 12.

The program, made in partnership with McDonald's and Ulta Beauty, will present a lineup of events that celebrate the rich histories and cultural impact of historically Black colleges and universities.

Advertisement

HBCU Homecoming Celebration will stream on iHeartRadio's official YouTube channel and will be broadcast across iHeartMedia's hip-hop and R&B stations.

H.E.R. will perform during the iHeartRadio Beautiful Possibilities panel, hosted by Breakfast Club co-host Angela Yee, who will explore female entrepreneurship and the art of brand building, along with special guests.

Beautiful Possibilities will kick off the HBCU Homecoming Celebration on YouTube starting at 3 p.m. EDT. All other programs will stream on YouTube and iHeartMedia stations starting at 5 p.m. EDT.

Khalid will perform following the HBCU Homecoming Party on the Yard, hosted by Breakfast Club co-host DJ Envy. Celebrity guests and other surprises are also planned for the virtual tailgate party.

iHeartRadio will also have a 24-hour HBCU station featuring anthems to celebrate homecoming.