Facebook has released several cloud-streamed games as the company enters into cloud gaming for the first time. Image courtesy of Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Facebook entered into the world of cloud gaming on Monday by launching several cloud-streamed games that can be played instantly with no downloading required.

The company said it is not starting a cloud gaming service like Google and Amazon and that these free-to-play titles can be accessed in the Facebook app or on a web browser through Facebook's Gaming tab or News Feed.

Advertisement

No hardware or controllers are needed as the titles can be played on smartphones or by using a mouse and keyboard on a computer. The free-to-play cloud games are releasing in Beta for Android devices and web browsers.

Facebook said it will not be launching cloud-streamed games on iOS devices for now.

Asphalt 9: Legends, Mobile Legends: Adventure, PGA TOUR Golf Shootout, Solitaire: Arthur's Tale and WWE SuperCard make up the first lineup of free-to-play games. Dirt Bike Unchained will be arriving in the coming weeks.

Facebook is also launching a redesigned Gaming tab, cloud playable ads, and player names with gaming-themed avatars that players can use to represent themselves outside of their full name and profile picture.

"More than 380 million people play games each month on Facebook, and people will play cloud-streamed games right alongside those playing instant games in HTML5. And if we do our jobs right, you won't notice how the games are delivered," Facebook said.