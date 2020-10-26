Oct. 26 (UPI) -- New mom Ashley Graham played a game of parenting "Never Have I Ever" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The 32-year-old model answered questions about breastfeeding and post-baby "accidents" during Monday's episode of the daytime talk show.

Professional dancer and Ellen DJ tWitch guest hosted the episode. tWitch's wife, dancer Allison Holker, joined tWitch and Graham to play the game.

When asked if she's ever fallen asleep while breastfeeding, Graham said she has. Graham also said she's tried breast milk more than once.

"Yes, I put a little bit, you know. Just try a little bit. It tastes good," she said.

Graham, tWitch and Holker all said they've had a drink of alcohol before their respective children went to bed.

"Oh my gosh. I mean, of course!" Holker said. "I mean, you have to right? You're a parent. I mean, is there another way?"

Graham then confirmed she's had an "accident" since giving birth.

"I pee every time I jumprope. The pants get wet," she said.

Graham, tWitch and Holker all said they've had sex while their baby was in the room.

"Here's the tip -- you gotta do it while they're young enough to not know what's going on," tWitch said.

Graham welcomed her first child, son Isaac Menelik Giovanni, with her husband, Justin Ervin, in January. She introduced her baby boy and explained his name during an episode of her Pretty Big Deal podcast in February.

"Isaac, you thought of when you were in high school, middle school," Graham said in conversation with Ervin. "Menelik is the first emperor of Ethiopia. Also means 'son of the wise.' Menelik was the son of Queen of Sheba and King Solomon."

"So, everything in his name is pointing to legacy," Ervin added. "Whether it's, you know, Isaac with Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. Menelik, you know, royal African roots. And Giovanni is the Italian version of John."

Graham shared a photo of herself breastfeeding Isaac, now 9 months, last week.

"Standing feedings are a thing now my big boy! He's not walking, but crawling and pulling himself up everywhere!" she captioned the post.

Graham is known for her modeling work with Lane Bryant, Addition Elle and Sports Illustrated.