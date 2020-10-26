Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Ashley Darby says she's "really making an effort" in her marriage to her husband, Michael Darby.

The 32-year-old television personality gave an update on her postnuptial agreement and relationship with Michael Darby, 74, during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Michael Darby agreed to sign a postnuptial agreement during a September episode of Real Housewives of Potomac after he was reportedly spotted at a strip club. On WWHL, Darby said she and her husband have yet to sign.

"No, we haven't signed it," she said. "I've been a little lackadaisical about it, merely because Michael's been on his best behavior, let me tell you guys. I haven't had to sniff any drawers."

Darby and Michael Darby married in May 2014 and have a 15-month-old son, Dean. The couple are expecting their second child. Michael Darby also has two children from his previous marriage.

On WWHL, Darby's co-star Gizelle Bryant asked if Darby worries Michael Darby will feel "isolated and lonely again" with baby No. 2 on the way.

"We're really trying to not go down that road," Darby said. "So we're using tactics that we got from the therapist now. So we do these little worksheets and stuff on Sunday night, 'cause we're really trying. We're really making an effort to be together."

Darby said her relationship with Michael Darby is "definitely better" since the strip club drama.

"We have made a lot of progress, honestly," she said. "Saying things that we never talked about before and really being open when we don't want to. It's not that easy for my husband."

Darby announced her pregnancy in September.

"There's no hiding this big belly anymore! We are elated to share our news with you! To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement #RHOP," she wrote on Instagram.

Real Housewives of Potomac is in its fifth season on Bravo. The series co-stars Robyn Dizon, Karen Huger, Monique Samuels, Candiace Dillard and Wendy Osefo.