Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
They include:
-- Austrian composer Johann Strauss in 1825
-- French composer Georges Bizet in 1838
-- Automobile entrepreneur John Francis Dodge in 1864
-- Spanish artist Pablo Picasso in 1881
-- Artist Tyrus Wong in 1910
-- Country comedian Minnie Pearl in 1912
-- Actor Marion Ross in 1928 (age 92)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Knight in 1940 (age 80)
-- Author Anne Tyler in 1941 (age 79)
-- Pop singer Helen Reddy in 1941 (age 79)
-- Rock singer Jon Anderson in 1944 (age 76)
-- Political strategist James Carville in 1944 (age 76)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Dave Cowens in 1948 (age 72)
-- Olympic gold medal wrestler Dan Gable in 1948 (age 72)
-- Olympic gold medal U.S. hockey team member Mike Eruzione in 1954 (age 66)
-- Voice actor Nancy Cartwright in 1957 (age 63)
-- Actor Tracy Nelson in 1963 (age 57)
-- Violinist Midori Goto in 1971 (age 49)
-- Singer Katy Perry in 1984 (age 36)
-- Singer Ciara in 1985 (age 35)
-- Actor Mia Wasikowska in 1989 (age 31)