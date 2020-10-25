Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Austrian composer Johann Strauss in 1825

-- French composer Georges Bizet in 1838

-- Automobile entrepreneur John Francis Dodge in 1864

-- Spanish artist Pablo Picasso in 1881

-- Artist Tyrus Wong in 1910

-- Country comedian Minnie Pearl in 1912

-- Actor Marion Ross in 1928 (age 92)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Knight in 1940 (age 80)

-- Author Anne Tyler in 1941 (age 79)

-- Pop singer Helen Reddy in 1941 (age 79)

-- Rock singer Jon Anderson in 1944 (age 76)

-- Political strategist James Carville in 1944 (age 76)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Dave Cowens in 1948 (age 72)

-- Olympic gold medal wrestler Dan Gable in 1948 (age 72)

-- Olympic gold medal U.S. hockey team member Mike Eruzione in 1954 (age 66)

-- Voice actor Nancy Cartwright in 1957 (age 63)

-- Actor Tracy Nelson in 1963 (age 57)

-- Violinist Midori Goto in 1971 (age 49)

-- Singer Katy Perry in 1984 (age 36)

-- Singer Ciara in 1985 (age 35)

-- Actor Mia Wasikowska in 1989 (age 31)