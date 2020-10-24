Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Country music singer-songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker has died at the age of 78, a family spokesman announced Saturday.

"He had battled throat cancer for many years, and some other health issues," Walker's representative, John T. Davis, said Saturday.

Advertisement

The native New Yorker, who was born Ronald Clyde Crosby, died Friday.

Walker performed with Circus Maximus and the Lost Gonzo Band. He is famous for writing the classic song "Mr. Bojangles" and singing a cover of the Guy Clark song, "L.A. Freeway."

Among his other hits are "Up Against the Wall, Redneck Mother," "Sangria Wine" and "Wheel."

He headed up his own record label, Tried & True Music, and penned the 1999 autobiography, Gypsy Songman.