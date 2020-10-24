Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Journalist Sarah Josepha Hale, author of "Mary Had a Little Lamb," in 1788

-- Attorney Belva Lockwood, the first woman candidate for U.S. president, in 1830

-- Cartoonist Bob Kane, creator of Batman, in 1915

-- Football Hall of Fame member Y.A. Tittle in 1926

-- Entertainer J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson in 1930

-- Former Rolling Stone Bill Wyman in 1936 (age 84)

-- Actor David Nelson in 1936

-- Actor F. Murray Abraham in 1939 (age 81)

-- Actor Kevin Kline in 1947 (age 73)

-- Former NAACP President Kweisi Mfume in 1948 (age 72)

-- Singer Monica Arnold in 1980 (age 40)

-- Model Tila Tequila, born Thien Thanh Thi Nguyen, in 1981 (age 39)

-- Pop singer Adrienne Bailon in 1983 (age 37)

-- Singer Drake Graham in 1986 (age 34)

-- Actor Oliver Jackson Cohen in 1986 (age 34)

-- American Olympic gold medal-winning ice dancer Charlie White in 1987 (age 33)