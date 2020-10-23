Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Grease star Olivia Newton-John says she's "curious" about the new TV series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

The 72-year-old singer and actress shared her thoughts on the new Paramount+ series during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live. Newton-John starred as Sandy in the 1978 film version of Grease.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is a prequel series that will explore how Rizzo, Frenchy, Marty and Jan came together before their senior year at Rydell High. Stockard Channing, Didi Conn, Jamie Donnelly, Dinah Manoff played the characters in the 1978 movie.

On WWHL, Newton-John was asked for her honest thoughts on the Pink Ladies series.

"I'm very curious what they're going to do," she said. "I can't imagine what they're going to do, but I think Grease is so loved and beloved, which is amazing, that I think people will be curious. I'd be curious to see what they come up with."

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies was originally titled Grease: Rydell High and was to air on HBO Max. News broke this month that the series, created by Annabel Oakes, will move to Paramount+.

Grease is based on the 1971 musical of the same name and co-starred John Travolta as Danny. On WWHL, Newton-John recalled the film's "crazy" premiere party at Studio 54.

"I just remember it was crazy, and there were lots of people in the bathrooms doing strange things that I hadn't seen before," she said. "It was wild. It was wild and fun and a very exciting night."

Newton-John also discussed how marijuana has helped her "so much" during her cancer treatments. The actress was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and was diagnosed again in 2018.

Newton-John most recently appeared in The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee, released on Amazon Prime Video in July.