Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Bethenny Frankel says she's doing well following her split from her boyfriend Paul Bernon.

The 49-year-old television personality discussed her breakup from Bernon, a real estate developer and film producer, during Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Advertisement

Frankel gave an update, saying she is doing "good" in the wake of the split.

"You know, not everything works out. So many people have tried to define my life -- our lives, with, 'When are you getting engaged?' 'When are you having a baby?' 'When are you getting married?'" the star said. "And I've just realized more in life ... that everything doesn't have to sort of end in a blue box and a bow."

"We've had a great, great relationship and I'm really happy," she added. "Not everything has to end badly, some things just don't continue and it's not negative, it's just life."

Us Weekly reported this month that Frankel and Bernon had split after two years of dating. The pair were first linked in 2018 following the death of Frankel's on-again, off-again boyfriend, Dennis Shields.

Sources told Page Six that Frankel and Bernon, who lives in Boston, split due to distance.

On Ellen, Frankel also discussed the possibility of her returning to the Bravo series The Real Housewives of New York.

"Being respectful to where I came from, I'm in a different place now, and I think that the opportunities that I'm getting and some of these interviews, for example, might not have happened if I were still on that show," the star said.

"When you jump, you fly," she added of her exit. "I left a big financial paycheck there, but I knew that something amazing was going to happen and that the journey was just going to take me in a great place. So, I believe in the path, and this is where I am."

Frankel shared similar sentiments in an interview with UPI in April. She said on Watch What What Happens Live in September that she'd be open to returning to RHONY under certain conditions.