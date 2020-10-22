Oct. 22 (UPI) -- iCarly alum Nathan Kress is going to be a dad of two.

The 27-year-old actor is expecting his second child, a daughter, with his wife, London Kress, after multiple miscarriages.

Kress shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with London Kress and their 2-year-old daughter, Rosie Carolyn.

"Absolutely thrilled to announce that Baby Girl #2 is well on the way!! After multiple previous miscarriages, we can thankfully report that mom and baby are doing perfectly so far. Yet another reason to be excited for 2021!!!" he captioned the post.

London Kress confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"After multiple miscarriages, you have been so carefully and specifically chosen," she told her unborn child. "It is YOU. NOW. We are over the sun, moon and stars excited to meet you!"

"We know nothing is ever certain, but what is certain is that no matter what, you are being fully celebrated by mommy, daddy & your big sister Rosie!" she said. "We know that everything happens for a reason, & you are that reason, my precious one. We cannot wait to meet you, baby girl."

Actresses Alycia Debnam-Carey and Trinitee Stokes, and dancer and choreographer Marinda Davis were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Ahhhh!! Congratulations!! Sending so much love to you all," Debnam-Carey wrote.

Kress and London Kress married in November 2015. The couple celebrated Rosie's second birthday in December.

"You are a walking (sorry, sprinting), talking, singing, POWERHOUSE of a human being," Kress said on Instagram. "You are impossibly energetic, as spirited as the day is long, and your infectious personality charms every single person you meet. You still never stop moving, exploring, observing, absorbing. The world is just not enough."

Kress played Freddie Benson on iCarly, which aired for six seasons on Nickelodeon. He has since appeared on Major Crimes and Hawaii Five-0.