Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Nintendo announced Thursday it will be releasing the first Fire Emblem game for the Nintendo Switch on Dec. 4.

This will be the first time that the original Fire Emblem will be officially localized in English and released in North America. The title originally appeared on the Nintendo Entertainment System and was not released outside of Japan.

The game, fully titled Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light, will be available to download digitally from the Nintendo eShop for $5.99 for a limited time.

Nintendo will also be releasing a physical, 30th anniversary edition of the game for $49.99 that includes a Nintendo Entertainment System game box, a deluxe art book, a download code for the game and a Nintendo Power collectible.

The new version of Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light will come with enhancements such as a save-state function and a new rewind and fast-forward feature.

Players in North America were first introduced to Fire Emblem characters such as Marth in 2001's Super Smash Bros. Melee. The series has gained popularity worldwide with Nintendo releasing the latest entry in the series titled Fire Emblem: Three Houses for the Switch in July 2019.