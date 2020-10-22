Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Adele is preparing to host Saturday Night Live for the first time.

The NBC sketch comedy series shared a photo Wednesday of Adele, 32, rehearsing ahead of Saturday's episode.

The picture shows Adele wearing a mask as she goes over her notes on set. The singer wears a matching denim top and pants with pointed-toe boots.

Adele posted the same photo on Instagram.

"3 days to go," she wrote.

NBC announced Sunday that Adele will host this week's episode of SNL. H.E.R. will appear as the musical guest.

"Bloooooody hellllll I'm so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! my first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!" Adele said on Instagram.

"I've always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right," she added. "But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it's 2020 right?"

Adele released her third studio album, 25, in 2015. She is known for the singles "Rolling in the Deep," "Someone Like You" and "Hello."