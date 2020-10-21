Oct. 21 (UPI) -- J Balvin is the latest artist who will appear in online multiplayer game Fortnite for a special performance.

Balvin will be taking the game's Main Stage for the Afterlife Party concert inside Fortnite's Party Royale on Halloween at 9 p.m. EDT.

The Latin recording artist will be performing some of his biggest hits including a new track featuring singer Sech.

The concert will be replayed for fans on Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. EDT and at 6 p.m. EDT. The show can also be accessed from the Houseparty group video chat app.

Fortnite has released a nightlife version of the Party Trooper Outfit inside the Item Shop and every player who attends any of the Afterlife Party showings, will unlock an exclusive Balvin version of the outfit.

Fortnite has previously featured exclusive in-game performances from BTS, Travis Scott and Dominic Fike.

The title launched on Wednesday the Halloween-themed Fortnitemares 2020: Midas' Revenge event that runs until Nov. 3. Shadow Midas and his henchmen have reclaimed The Agency, allowing players to take part in new gameplay challenges and unlock new rewards in the process.