Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood earned the top honors of Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year for "Drinking Alone" at the CMT Awards show in Nashville Wednesday night.

Luke Bryan won for Male Video of the Year for "One Margarita" and Chris Young won for Performance of the Year for "Drowning."

Major congrats to @carrieunderwood on winning Female Video of the Year #CMTawards

Dan + Shay scored the prize for Duo Video of the Year for "I Should Probably Go to Bed," Old Dominion's "One Man Band" won for Group Video of the Year and Gabby Barrett's "I Hope" won for Breakthrough Video of the Year.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani shared the Collaborative Video of the Year award for "Nobody But You."

Sarah Hyland, Kane Brown and Ashley McBryde hosted the fan-voted prize presentation.

Artists such as Brown, McBryde, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Morgan Wallen, Jimmie Allen, Noah Cyrus, Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey performed outdoors around the city throughout the evening in keeping with social distancing practices implemented during the coronavirus pandemic.