Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The 2020 CMT Music Awards, which are voted on by fans, are set to air live Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT.

Ashley McBryde, Kane Brown and Sarah Hyland are hosting the event, which was originally set to take place in June but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett and Sam Hunt are nominated for three awards each.

The ceremony will take place in Nashville, featuring outdoor performances from around the city.

How to Watch

Time: The show begins at 8 p.m. EDT.

Network: The CMT Awards will air across CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land.

Musical performances: Shania Twain, Noah Cyrus, McBryde, Brooks & Dunn, Caylee Hammack, Dan + Shay, Gabby Barrett, Halsey, Hardy, Ingrid Andress, Jimmie Allen, Brown, Ballerini, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Combs, Maren Morris, Mickey Guyton, Morgan Wallen, Riley Green, Travis Denning and Hunt will perform.

Nominees: Carrie Underwood's "Drinking Alone," Keith Urban's "Polaroid," Ballerini's "Homecoming Queen?," Combs' "Beer Never Broke My Heart," Miranda Lambert's "Bluebird," and Tanya Tucker's "Bring My Flowers Now" are nominated for Video of the Year. Lady A's "Champagne Night," Little Big Town's "Wine, Beer, Whiskey (Live)," Midland's "Cheatin' Songs (Live)," Old Dominion's "One Man Band," The Chicks' "Gaslighter" and The Highwomen's "Crowded Table" are nominated for Group Video of the Year.

Presenters: Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry, Brandi Carlile, Diplo, Idina Menzel, Jessica Chastain, Rob Thomas and Tucker will present awards.