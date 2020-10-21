Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards will take place live Wednesday from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla.

The ceremony was originally going to take place in April, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The BB&T center will have a limited audience with safety measures in place, including the use of five stages that will be sanitized between acts.

Bad Bunny and Ozuna lead all artists with 14 nominations each. Daddy Yankee and J Balvin have each received 12, with Anuel AA with 11 and Farruko with 10.

Gaby Espino, star of Jugar con Fuego, is hosting the event and Nastassja Bolivar from Latinx Now! will be giving behind-the-scenes coverage.

How to Watch

Time: The show begins at 8 p.m. EDT.

Network: Telemundo

Musical performances: Pitbull, Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Banda MS, Carlos Vives, Chesca, Jessie Reyez, Kendo Kaponi, Luis Fonsi, Manuel Turizo, Pablo Alboran, Paulina Rubio, Rauw, Alejandro, Raymix, Reik and Yandel, Armando Manzanero, Black Eyed Peas, Farruko, Gente de Zona, Gerardo Ortiz, Jesse & Joy, Maluma, Myke Towers, Ozuna, Sech and Wisin will perform.

Nominees: Bad Bunny, Balvin, Ozuna and Romeo Santos are competing for Artist of the Year. Sech's Suenos, Fonsi's Vida, Balvin and Bad Bunny's Oasis and Bad Bunny's x100Pre are nominated for Top Latin Album of the Year. Manzanero will be honored with the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award.

Presenters: Aymee Nuviola, Christian Chavez, Frederik Oldenburg, Ivy Queen, Jacky Bracamontes, Jeimy Osorio, Luis Ernesto Franco, Natalia Jimenez, Osvaldo Benavides, Pedro Capo, Samadhi Zendejas, Silvia Navarro and Sofia Castro will present awards.