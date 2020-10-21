Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards will feature T.I., Monica and Snoop Dogg as presenters.

BET announced on Twitter that the musical artists will present awards during the awards show next week.

The BET Hip Hop Awards will air Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. EDT on BET, BET Her, VH1 and MTV2. Comedy supergroup 85 South, consisting of Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean, will co-host the event.

Lil Wayne and Cordae will perform, along with 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Burna Boy and Chris Martin, City Girls, Gucci Mane, Jhenè Aiko, Lil Baby, Mulatto, Quavo, Tobe Nwigwe and Ty Dolla $ign.

G Hergo and Trae Tha Truth will be honored at the awards show for their community activism. In addition, Master P will receive the I Am Hip Hop Award for his contributions to music and philanthropy.

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch lead the field of nominees with 12 and 11 nominations, respectively. Megan Thee Stallion and Drake follow with eight nominations each.

The theme of the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards is "Hip Hop has something to say." The show will encourage people to vote and vote early.