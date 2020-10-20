Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The Beetlejuice Broadway musical will be opening in Seoul, South Korea, in June 2021.

The musical adaptation of director Tim Burton's 1988 film will be holding performances at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts.

Advertisement

Beetlejuice will be performed in Korean and will have a limited run through August. Further details will be announced at a later date.

South Korea has continued to hold theatrical productions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Productions of Tosca, Little Women and A Midsummer Night's Dream will be coming to the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in the coming months.

The Broadway League, meanwhile, recently announced that Broadway productions will remain closed through May 2021 due to the pandemic. Broadway performances were initially suspended in March and then canceled for the remainder of 2020.

Beetlejuice, written by composter Eddie Perfect and book writers Scott Brown and Anthony King, opened in April 2019 and had its final performance in March. The musical, from director Alex Timbers, originally planned to end its Broadway run in June.

Alex Brightman starred as Beetlejuice alongside Presley Ryan, David Josefsberg, Kerry Butler, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Adam Dannheisser, Danny Rutigliano, Jill Abramovitz and Kelvin Moon Loh.