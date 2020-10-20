Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Free-to-play battle royale title Apex Legends will be launching its Halloween-themed Fight or Fright Event on Thursday, developer Respawn Entertainment has announced.

Fight or Fright will last through Nov. 3 and feature a limited-time mode titled Shadow Royale, new challenges and new spooky costumes for players to acquire.

Shadow Royale involves defeated players returning as zombie-like Shadows who can still assist their teammates as long as one member of a group is still alive.

Shadows have additionally been upgraded to run along walls to reach opponents.

Costumes from last year's Fight or Fright event also are returning with new colors and variations.

Apex Legends, which launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in February 2019, is also set to be released for the Nintendo Switch.

A $40 Champion Edition of the game has been announced that will contain all of the playable characters, seven legendary costumes and 1,000 Apex coins.