Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum Roxy Sowlaty is a married woman.

The 32-year-old television personality married her longtime love, Nicolas Bijan, at an intimate wedding Saturday in their backyard.

Sowlaty shared the news Sunday on Instagram. Sowlaty wore a long sleeve Reem Acra wedding dress and long veil for the ceremony.

"Finally and officially Mrs. Bijan. love you forever @nicolasbijan," she wrote.

Bijan confirmed the news in a post on his own account.

"This weekend we (finally) got married in our backyard. I am so proud of you @roxysowlaty for adapting and adjusting with the circumstances and It was exactly what was meant to be! It was a magical day and we felt so lucky to be surrounded by family and a few friends. I love you Rox!" he wrote.

Sowlaty and Bijan started dating in 2015 and got engaged in Paris in 2018. Bijan shared a video of his proposal on Instagram at the time.

Sowlaty and Bijan were originally to marry in May but changed their wedding plans to due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I wish we could have done this fairy tale today... but all of this has taught me how much you make my life a fairy tale everyday," Sowlaty said May 27 on Instagram. "I love you forever and thank god we are already officially married @nicolasbijan."

Sowlaty and her sister Tara Sowlaty starred on Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, which aired for four seasons on E!. The series followed the lives of several wealthy young people in the Beverly Hills area.

