Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Jamie Lynn Spears teased a Zoey 101 reunion on Instagram and tagged her former co-stars from the Nickelodeon series.

Spears, on Sunday, uploaded a short, teal and purple colored video that features the phrase "Are you ready?"

Advertisement

"WE"RE BACK! ARE YOU READY?!" the actress captioned the post before tagging her co-stars Sean Flynn, Erin Sanders, Matthew Underwood, Chantel Jeffries and Chris Massey who also uploaded reunion teasers on their Instagram pages.

Zoey 101 aired for four season on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008. The series followed Spears as she attended a private boarding school.

Spears and her castmates previously reunited in July during a special sketch on All That!