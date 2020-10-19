Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are witches once again in a new Hocus Pocus reunion photo.

Midler posted the image on Instagram Sunday, which features herself, Parker and Najimy in costume as their characters Winifred, Sarah and Mary, respectively, from the 1993 film.

Midler is promoting a one-hour Hocus Pocus virtual reunion that is set to take place on Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. EDT to benefit her nonprofit organization The New York Restoration Project.

Elvira will host the special, titled In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover. Tickets to view the reunion are available for $10.

Glenn Close, Billy Crystal, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Debney, Samantha Diaz, Harry Guinness, Todrick Hall, Jennifer Hudson, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Michael Kors, Adam Lambert, George Lopez, Alex Moffat, Vanessa Shaw, Martin Short, Sarah Silverman, John Stamos, Meryl Streep, Kenan Thompson, Sophie von Haselberg and other surprise guests will also make appearances during the special.