"The Bachelorette" Emily Maynard gave birth to her fifth child this weekend. Photo courtesy of ABC

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Bachelorette alum Emily Maynard announced on Instagram this weekend that she has given birth to her fifth child.

"Baby #5....oh heavenly day....{thank you @heartstonefilms for helping me with my ideas and short deadlines} @mtylerjohnson," Maynard captioned a video of her and her baby girl in the hospital.

The nearly 2-minute-long clip has gotten more than 300,000 views since it was posted on Saturday.

Maynard, 34, is also the mom of Gatlin Avery, 2, Gibson Kyle, 4, Jennings Tyler, 5, and Ricki, 15.

Maynard married Tyler Johnson in 2014.

She starred in Season 8 of the dating competition The Bachelorette in 2012. She got engaged to Jef Holm at the end of the season, but they split up after a few months.